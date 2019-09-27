× Grizzlies announce training camp roster

Memphis – The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team’s roster for Grizzlies 2019 Training Camp, which will be held at the Built Ford Tough Training Facility inside FedExForum on Oct. 1-3.

Grizzlies Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Zachary Kleiman, Grizzlies Head Coach Taylor Jenkins and Grizzlies players will be available to the media at the team’s annual Media Day starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 30. For complete coverage of training camp with behind-the-scenes access and in-depth analysis, tune into Grind City Media’s coverage at grizzlies.com for the latest news and updates.

Following training camp, the Grizzlies will host an Open Practice at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Ross Lynn Arena at Memphis University School (MUS). The event will be Grizz Nation’s first look at the 2019-20 Memphis Grizzlies. Conducted by Coach Jenkins, the Open Practice will also include entertainment teams such as the Grizz Girls and Claw Crew. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to MUS as the Grizzlies will host a Fan Fest presented by Mountain Dew on Blakenship field, adjacent to Ross Lynn arena. There will be inflatables, activities, music, giveaways and a three-point competition qualifier presented by MTN DEW beginning at 11:30 a.m. Both the Open Practice and Fan Fest events are free to the general public. However, Open Practice will be limited to the first 2,000 fans. All fans should check in at the Grizzlies tent upon arrival to receive a wristband, good for admission to that day’s Open Practice. Doors for Open Practice will open at 1 p.m. Fans who register for Grizzlies E-News upon check-in will receive a game voucher good for one preseason game this October.

The Grizzlies will tip-off the 2019-20 regular season on the road against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Oct. 23 before returning to FedExForum for the home opener against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, Oct. 25. The Grizzlies’ five-game preseason slate tips-off at home on Sunday, Oct. 6 against Maccabi Haifa at 2 p.m. The team will also host two other exhibition tilts at FedExForum on Tuesday, Oct. 8 against the New Zealand Breakers and Monday, Oct. 14 against the Charlotte Hornets, both at 7 p.m. Memphis concludes their five-game preseason schedule when they travel to Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Oct. 16 to face the Thunder at 7 p.m. and when they face the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

