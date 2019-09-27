× Fedex looks to hire 3,200 seasonal workers in Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s only September, but Fedex is already preparing for their busiest time of the year — Christmas.

To help with the extra workload, they’re looking to hire around 55,000 seasonal workers globally and about 3,200 in the Memphis area.

“We’re looking for individuals that are energetic, hard-working, motivated to come out here to work in a very high intensity work environment,” said Joe Stephens, Fedex’s Senior Vice President of Global Planning and Engineering.

Pay will start at $13 an hour, Stephens said. But some say the money pales in comparison to the real rewards of the job.

“I like to think of us as little Santa Clauses. We help get the freight out on time, so any time I see a child opening up a gift, I know I helped in some way get that gift to that child,” said Fedex worker Phalisha Jackson.

Most of the jobs Fedex is hiring for will involve handling packages, so applicants must be able to lift at least 50 lbs.

You can apply at careers.fedex.com.