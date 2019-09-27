Bright Spot: 13-year-old becomes first girl on Oxford Middle’s football team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXFORD, Miss. —"She puts 100 percent in if not more, every practice. Whatever she sets her mind to."

Meet Aniah Echols, the first female on the Oxford Middle School football team.

"Whenever she's on the field or she's practicing and she sees me we give each other the sign," said her mom Latrenda Stephens.

While her mother was excited she said she also had her fair shares of worries.

"She is a girl that has to go through the locker rooms and my next worry was how are we going to do this? Not that we weren't going to do it but how are we going to do it?"

Football is a sport the 13-year-old has been playing with her family for years, toughening not only her body but her mind.

"Some of them don't really like a girl playing on the team. Some of them are really cool with it," said Aniah.

While surrounded by 40 boys -who she now calls her brothers- the seventh grader has learned to turn the other cheek. She was always told she couldn't play, but it only took one school to believe in her. She's now the starting right tackle on the offensive line and hopes to take her journey as a football player all the way to the NFL.

"It's a thing I've been looking at for a long time. I've accomplished one things, so I can see if I can accomplish the other."