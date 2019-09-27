× Block Party for Peace in Raleigh boasts job prospects, entertainment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An annual community-building Block Party for Peace in Raleigh attracts hundreds every year.

The goal, according to State Rep. Antonio Parkinson, is to have fun while also building up members of the community.

“It’s all about improving people’s quality of life,” Parkinson said. “We have been doing this for 14 years now, and our goal is to make life better for people through employment, education and health, and we are excited about it.”

There are employment opportunities, health screenings and activities for the little ones.

Just off Austin Peay Highway, you’ll find kiddie rides, a bounce house for the young, and the slightly older, to enjoy.

Anna Greenwood and her children Skylar and D.J. stopped by to enjoy the day and the activities. D.J. was transformed into Spider-Man, while Skylar was focused on feeding the animals.

But there’s more behind the entertainment, as employment opportunities are also available.

“We need it because it’s hard to find jobs these days,” Anna Greenwood said.

The 14th annual Block Party for Peace is filling the community with any lost hope as potential jobs are up for grabs.

“It’s been great,” Greenwood said. “I’ve actually had a couple of on-site interviews.”

Greenwood is hoping to jump into a new career sometime soon.

The black party lasts until 7 p.m. Friday and continues this weekend. Saturday’s hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and it will be going on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.