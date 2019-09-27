× Binghampton woman pleads for help after repeated car break-ins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Binghampton woman is pleading for help after she says her vehicle was broken into twice.

Gretchen Nelson is like most people; she goes to work to make a living and then comes home to enjoy the items she’s worked so hard to have. But after two break-ins to her vehicle, she’s had enough.

“This hurts my feelings more than anything because once again, I don’t bother anybody,” Nelson said.

Nelson said she hasn’t had a good night’s sleep in days after someone broke into her vehicle earlier this week.

She said the break-in happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“To me, you’re just being malicious because I don’t have anything in the vehicle,” she said.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t the first time her truck was a target. She said earlier this year, her other backseat window was broken into.

“These small windows cost $278,” she said. “They have to replace the entire frame.”

She said the neighborhood on Nathan Avenue is usually quiet, and she’s disheartened to think someone living in the area would want to cause her harm.

“People are out here trying to take what you worked hard for,” she said.

After doing some digging, WREG found that on the same night of her burglary, police arrested a man for burglary of a motor vehicle in the area. The man was found around 2 a.m. at Vandalia and Yale with stolen items from two other car burglaries that same night.

Court documents show his last known address is only 4 minutes away from Nelson’s house.

“Get a job,” Nelson said. “Stop breaking into people’s things. This is not fair. It is a lot of jobs out here, and you can get a job.”

Police have not confirmed if that man is responsible for Nelson’s car break-in.

In the meantime, anyone with any information about these break-ins should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.