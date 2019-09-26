× Whistleblower complaint released by the House Intelligence Committee

WASHINGTON — The whistleblower complaint on President Donald Trump and Ukraine was released Thursday morning.

The complaint can be viewed here.

In the letter, the unidentified whistleblower said he/she had received information from multiple U.S. government officials that President Trump was “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” The complainant accused the president specifically of asking Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

The complainant also said he/she was told that President Trump had asked the country to “assist in purportedly uncovering that allegations Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election originated in Ukraine.” There was reportedly even a specific request that his counterpart “locate and turn over servers used by the Democratic National Committee and examined by the U.S. cyber security firm Crowdstrike, which initially reported that Russian hackers had penetrated the DNC’s networks in 2016.”

The complainant noted that the information was not first hand knowledge.

White House transcript released

The White House released a transcript of that telephone call on Wednesday.

In the call President Trump did ask Zelensky to “find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine.”

According to the Associated Press, this is referring to allegations that Democratic political rival Joe Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation into his son Hunter Biden. Fox News delved more deeply into story reporting that Biden acknowledged that he pressured Ukraine to fire that prosecutor who was investigating Burisma Holdings – a natural gas firm where Hunter Biden was on the board.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…..It sounds horrible to me,” the President said.

The document noted that the transcript is “not a verbatim transcript of a discussion. The text in this document records the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and NSC policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place.”

The full transcript can be found here.