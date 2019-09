MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were taken to the hospital fighting for their lives Thursday night after being shot in a Frayser apartment complex.

Police said around 8:20 p.m. that two men were shot at the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser.

The two men were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

With no one in custody, police do not have any suspect information right now.

WREG will update this story if we learn more.