Tunica County authorities investigating 19-year-old’s death

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Tunica County are investigating the death of a 19-year-old man.

According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called late Monday evening after several shots were fired near Gay Street in the county. When they arrived, they found 19-year-old Mack Bowen of Tunica suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.

The young man was pronounced dead sometime later.

Deputies said they discovered several shell casings at the crime scene and a weapon was recovered.

While responding to the scene, authorities also received word that a vehicle was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed. That vehicle was eventually stopped and the driver, Quinnardo Gates, was detained for questioning.

The 32-year-old reportedly had a gun in his possession at the time of his arrest. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a gun. He has not been charged in Bowen’s death, authorities said.

Two vehicles were also sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for processing.