Thousands of new jobs expected with new Raleigh development

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a big push to develop a big property, thousands of jobs are expected to come to Raleigh.

The winds of change will soon sweep across the now-vacant land near the corner of New Allen and Hawkins Mill Roads in Raleigh.

"This particular job is massive; it is a large job," Steve Gross of United Rentals said. "It's going to be something that we haven't seen in Memphis, in this part of the country, actually."

What's on the horizon is a new warehouse employing up to 1,000 people, and even more workers will be needed to get the facility off the ground.

"Obviously, uses a lot of equipment, and with United Rentals, we provide equipment to construction sites," Gross said.

This is a monster of a build, as many are putting it. Typically, any new developments would only be allowed to go up to 60 feet tell. But a special allowance was made in this case, allowing them to go all the way up to 96 feet.

The building would have to go up because of land restrictions with building outward.

Gross said he welcomes the chance to help reinvent the now-bare land into a booming facility.

"It's a very exciting job for us," he said.

The Memphis and Shelby County Board of Adjustment would not confirm if Amazon is the company that will utilize the Raleigh warehouse. We're keeping an eye on the development, and we'll update you when construction begins.