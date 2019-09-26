× Tate County issues burn ban

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — Officials in Tate County have issued a burn ban due to dry conditions.

The ban will be in effect from September 26 until October 26 at which time county officials will determine whether or not to let the burn ban expire or extend it.

While in effect, outdoor burning of any kind will not be allowed. This includes campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, field burning or anything else with an open flame.

Use of grills, heaters and charcoal grills will be allowed.

Those found to be breaking this rule could be charged with a misdemeanor and fined anywhere from $100 to $500.