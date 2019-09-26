Go Jim Go! Jim Jaggers kicks off 14th annual ride for Le Bonheur

Suspected burglar shot by Munford homeowner

Posted 5:28 am, September 26, 2019, by

Thurmon Morrow

MUNFORD, Tenn. — A suspected burglar was shot by a homeowner in Munford.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said a homeowner noticed that his surveillance cameras outside his home were being moved so he got his gun and went to see what was going on. When he went outside he found a man in his yard who then lunged at him.

That’s when the homeowner reportedly shot him.

That suspect was later identified by authorities as Thurmon Morrow. He was treated at the hospital and then booked into the jail on aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.