× Suspected burglar shot by Munford homeowner

MUNFORD, Tenn. — A suspected burglar was shot by a homeowner in Munford.

The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office said a homeowner noticed that his surveillance cameras outside his home were being moved so he got his gun and went to see what was going on. When he went outside he found a man in his yard who then lunged at him.

That’s when the homeowner reportedly shot him.

That suspect was later identified by authorities as Thurmon Morrow. He was treated at the hospital and then booked into the jail on aggravated assault and resisting arrest charges.