Police investigating after man's body found along Jackson Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a man’s body was found along Jackson Avenue.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed that the man was pronounced deceased early Thursday morning after being located in the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue.

The complainant told WREG’s Nina Harrelson that the victim had just recently become homeless and it appears that last night he slept under the bridge. He said the man was bleeding from head.

Police have not confirmed that information.