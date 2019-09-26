Police investigating after man’s body found along Jackson Avenue

Posted 8:43 am, September 26, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating after a man’s body was found along Jackson Avenue.

The Memphis Police Department confirmed that the man was pronounced deceased early Thursday morning after being located in the 3900 block of Jackson Avenue.

The complainant told WREG’s Nina Harrelson that the victim had just recently become homeless and it appears that last night he slept under the bridge. He said the man was bleeding from head.

Police have not confirmed that information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.