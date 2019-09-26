× Police: City council candidate arrested after pulling gun outside community center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A candidate for Memphis City Council was arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge.

On September 16, the victim said he approached Thurston Smith at the Dave Wells Community Center on Chelsea to speak with him. The details of that conversation were not released, but the victim said the conversation eventually led to an argument.

That’s when Smith allegedly pulled a gun and pointed it at him.

Witnesses confirmed the victim’s story saying a gun was pulled by the defendant.

Smith was arrested on Wednesday and released on a $5,000 bond.

Smith is running for the District 7 city council seat.