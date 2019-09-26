Police catch man with items stolen from southwest Memphis house

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for aggravated assault is now facing charges in two burglaries in southwest Memphis after police say they caught him with some of the stolen loot.

Though police caught him with what he stole this time, neighbors in the area think he could be responsible for more crimes.

Police didn't have to go very far to find the burglars who broke into a house on Honduras on Wednesday. Police arrested them a couple hours later on the same block, red-handed.

"When I came out, they had the car pulled up right there, they had put them in the car," one woman said.

This woman said police came to her house to pick up her grandson on an arrest warrant but got much more than that..

"They took some merchandise out of the car," she said.

Police said they stopped Tyshun Tabor and another man just as they were backing out of the driveway and spotted a lot of merchandise in the back seat: the same items stolen from a neighbor's home a few doors away earlier in the day.

"A TV and X-Box," she said.

Police said nearly $2,000 worth of electronics were stolen from the home by someone who got in through a side window. They said the woman who lives here identified the items in Tabor's car as the ones taken from her home.

A man who lives across the street said he didn't see anyone here Wednesday, but he believes the burglars are the same ones who broke into a shed behind his home a couple of months ago.

"I came outside a couple of times, and I didn't see anything," he said. "They took a weed eater, chainsaw."

Police don't know about that, but they said Tabor admitted to being a look-out in a break-in at another house one street way last week.

Neighbors said he wasn't too smart hanging around with the stolen items, but they're glad he was caught.

So far, Tabor is the only person charged. He was arrested for aggravated assault for threatening someone with a gun.