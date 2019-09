× Police: 20-year-old arrested after mom catches him with her teenage daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after a mother reportedly caught him with her teenage daughter.

Marcus Jones was arrested on September 25 after a mother called police saying she found him in bed with her 14-year-old daughter.

The victim was taken to the Memphis Police Department’s Sex Crimes Office where she told authorities that Jones had raped her.

Jones was charged with statutory rape.