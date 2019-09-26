× National intelligence director set to speak publicly about whistleblower complaint

WASHINGTON — Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire is set to speak publicly for the first time about a secret whistleblower complaint involving President Donald Trump.

House Democrats are hoping that Maguire will explain why he withheld the intelligence community whistleblower’s complaint from Congress for weeks. Maguire will then go behind closed doors to speak to the Senate intelligence panel.

There were signs that the document could be made public as soon as Thursday. Shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Utah Rep. Chris Stewart, a GOP member of the House intelligence committee, tweeted: “BREAKING NEWS: The whistleblower complaint has been declassified. I encourage you all to read it.”

He did not say when it might be released, and a spokesman for the panel did not return a request for comment. New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a member of Democratic leadership, said Wednesday evening that he expects the complaint would be made public “sooner rather than later.”

The complaint is at least in part related to a July phone call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which Mr. Trump asked Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden. The White House released a rough transcript of that call Wednesday morning.

In the call President Trump asked Zelensky to “find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine.”

According to the Associated Press this is referring to allegations that Democratic political rival Joe Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation into his son Hunter Biden. Fox News delved more deeply into story reporting that Biden acknowledged that he pressured Ukraine to fire that prosecutor who was investigating Burisma Holdings – a natural gas firm where Hunter Biden was on the board.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…..It sounds horrible to me,” the President said.

The document noted that the transcript is “not a verbatim transcript of a discussion. The text in this document records the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and NSC policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place.”

The full transcript can be found here.

House Democrats emerging from a secure room would not divulge details of the classified document. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said it “exposed serious wrongdoing” and “certainly provides information for the committee to follow up with others.”

California Rep. Eric Swalwell told CNN that the whistleblower “laid out a lot of other documents and witnesses who were subjects in this matter.”

The complaint showed the whistleblower learned details of the call from White House officials, according to one person familiar with the complaint who was granted anonymity to discuss it.

Another such person said the lawmakers did not learn the identity of the whistleblower.

The unidentified whistleblower first submitted a complaint to Michael Atkinson, the U.S. government’s intelligence inspector general, in August. Maguire then blocked release of the complaint to Congress, citing issues of presidential privilege and saying the complaint did not deal with an “urgent concern.” Atkinson disagreed but said his hands were tied.

Atkinson, who met privately with House lawmakers last week, will talk behind closed doors to the Senate intelligence panel Thursday.

The House and Senate committees have also invited the whistleblower to testify, but it is uncertain whether the person will appear and whether his or her identity could be adequately protected without Maguire’s blessing. Schiff said Wednesday morning that Maguire still had not provided any instructions on how that could happen.

The whistleblower is prepared to speak privately before the Senate and House intelligence committees but the person’s lawyers want to first ensure that they have the appropriate security clearances so that they can be present for any meeting, according to correspondence reviewed by The Associated Press.

“Legal representation is imperative in these matters,” Andrew Bakaj wrote in a letter Wednesday to Maguire.