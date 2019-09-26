× Man accused of assaulting, raping woman in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he assaulted and then raped a woman in Midtown.

Police said the woman was inside a home when Charles Wilkey began punching and kicking her. He then allegedly forced her to start performing a sex act, but she was able to push him away.

Wilkey continued to assault the woman and then fled the scene before officers could arrive, authorities said.

The woman sustained bruises to her body and the suspect reportedly pulled hair from her head.

While officers were at the home helping the victim, Wilkey reportedly returned to the scene. He was arrested and charged with rape and assault.