× Lakeland to receive $60 million for new high school

LAKELAND, Tenn. — The Lakeland School System has been given the green light to build new facilities for their students.

This week the United States Department of Agriculture approved a $60 million loan that will be used, in part, to construct a high school wing on the Lakeland Middle Preparatory School campus. The rest of the money will be used to create new athletic facilities.

“Securing Lakeland Preparatory High School is vital to capitalizing on our esteemed position as an educational leader in Shelby County,” said Lakeland Vice Mayor Josh Roman. “I want to sincerely thank those supporters that remained determined for seven years to make it happen. I also want to thank the School Board and BOC for helping Lakeland move forward without a tax increase.”

Now that the loan has been approved, local leaders will begin designing the school and athletic facilities. Construction is scheduled to be complete by August 2022 and will house grades 5 through 12.