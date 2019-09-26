× Health officials report first death related to vaping in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Department of Health reported the state’s first vaping-associated death on Thursday.

Officials didn’t release any information except to say that the individual was under the age of 30.

To date, the state has reported four cases of serious injuries related to vaping in individuals between 18 and 34 years of age.

Nationwide there have been 530 cases of lung illness from 38 state and 10 deaths – two in California, two in Kansas, and one in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Oregon and now Mississippi.

“Any death related to vaping is one too many, and this is entirely preventable,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers. “We grieve with the family over this loss, and our hopes are that this helps emphasize how serious the dangers of vaping can be.”

People who are getting sick typically have a cough, shortness of breath, nausea, chest pain, and some people vomit, have abdominal pain, and fever.

If you think you are sick and have been vaping, make sure you go see a doctor right away.

Health experts generally consider e-cigarettes less harmful than traditional cigarettes because they don’t contain all the cancer-causing byproducts of burning tobacco. But there’s virtually no long-term research on the health effects of the vapor produced when e-cigarettes heat a liquid with nicotine.

Health officials are investigating hundreds of recent cases of the lung illness. Many patients said they vaped THC, marijuana’s intoxicating chemical, with bootleg devices, but officials have not yet implicated any common product or ingredient.

Meanwhile, underage vaping has reached epidemic levels, health officials say. In a government survey, more than 1 in 4 high school students reported using e-cigarettes in the previous month despite federal law banning sales to those under 18.