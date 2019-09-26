× Grizzlies are healthy heading into Training Camp

Memphis, Tenn. – The Memphis Grizzlies today provided medical updates for Kyle Anderson, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., De’Anthony Melton and Ja Morant.

Anderson is progressing as expected from successful thoracic outlet decompression surgery. He will participate in the Grizzlies 2019 Training Camp.

Brooks is fully recovered from successful surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his right big toe in January. He will participate in the Grizzlies 2019 Training Camp.

Jackson Jr. is fully recovered from a deep thigh bruise that he suffered in February. He will participate in the Grizzlies 2019 Training Camp.

Melton was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his back and is undergoing off-loading and treatment to resolve. A full recovery is expected with a return to basketball activities in 4-8 weeks.

Morant is fully recovered from a minor arthroscopic procedure on his right knee performed in June. He will participate in the Grizzlies 2019 Training Camp.