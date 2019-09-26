Family of man killed by Southaven Police says city claims he had no civil, constitutional rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Attorneys for the widow of the man shot dead by Southaven Police in 2017 when they mistakenly went to the wrong house are slamming the city.

In recent court filings, Southaven claimed Ismael Lopez has no civil or constitutional rights because he was not a legal United States citizen.

"There are no words," Claudia Linares, Lopez's widow, said through a translator. "One expects justice, as a person, as a human. That's what I've always wanted is justice."

Earlier this year, Lopez's family sued the City of Southaven, the police chief at the time and two officers involved in his death. The family is seeking millions of dollars.

In 2017, officers mistakenly went to the wrong home while serving a warrant, and they ended up at Lopez's house, shot through a door and killed Lopez.