Authorities determine crash that killed woman, two children in Tunica was accidental

TUNICA, Miss. — The preliminary results have been released in the tragic deaths of a woman and two children who died after their vehicle went into the Mississippi River earlier this month.

Authorities have determined that the September 7th crash that killed Symphony Wilson, five-year-old Brenilah Moore and two-year-old Cortez Moore was accidental. Furthermore, all three appear to have drowned.

Tunica County Sheriff K.C. Hamp said Wilson had just dropped someone off at work and was between Fitz Casino and Tunica River Park when she lost control of her SUV. The vehicle was later located about 30 feet underwater and about 100 yards from the bank, and divers with the Arkansas State Police were called to the scene to try to get the vehicle out of the water.

Wilson was located several days after the crash inside that SUV. Brenilah was found the following day.

The two-year-old boy was located several hours after that in Dundee, Mississippi.