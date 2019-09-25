× Woman charged with killing motorcyclist pleads not guilty

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The woman charged with vehicular homicide, accused of killing a father of five in a road rage incident, pleaded not guilty in Shelby County court Wednesday morning.

Tia Christian stood before a judge for less than a minute for her report date. By her side was attorney Leslie Ballin, who she has retained as her attorney.

Watching her in the room were loved ones of 31-year-old Curtis Watkins.

Christian is accused of rear-ending Watkins on his motorcycle, running him over at the I-55 and South Third Street exit Saturday night.

Witnesses told police the 51-year-old was driving erratically and it looked to be road rage.

“Our investigation is just beginning,” explained attorney Leslie Ballin.

“She’s pleaded not guilty. On the scene she is alleged to have made a statement to the officer to the effect that this was an accident,” said Ballin.

However, Watkins’ family doesn’t agree.

They believe Christian was angry the father of five passed her on his motorcycle.

“We could understood if this was an accident. This wasn’t no accident. This was an intentional murder,” Watkins’ wife, Shyara Watkins, said at a candlelight vigil Tuesday night.

They believe the charges against Christian should be upgraded to murder.

“We all suffering. We all dealing with the tragedy,” Watkins said.

Ballin says his office will now begin reviewing Christian’s case and said his client is remorseful.

“A person can be remorseful and innocent at the same time,” he said.

Christian is set to be in court for another report date Oct. 2.