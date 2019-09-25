× White House releases transcript of President Trump’s call with Ukrainian president

WASHINGTON — The White House has released the transcript of the telephone call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as promised.

In the call President Trump asked Zelensky to “find out what happened with this whole situation with Ukraine.”

According to the Associated Press this is referring to allegations that Democratic political rival Joe Biden sought to interfere with a Ukrainian prosecutor’s investigation into his son Hunter Biden.

“There’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it…..It sounds horrible to me,” the President said.

After a response from Zelensky saying he would look into it, the President responded by saying, “I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call and we will get to the bottom of it. I’m sure you will figure it out. I heard the prosecutor was treated very badly and he was a very fair prosecutor so good luck with everything. Your economy is going to get better and better I predict. You have a lot of assets. It’s a great country. I have many Ukrainian friends, their incredible people.”

The full transcript can be found here.

The document noted that the transcript is “not a verbatim transcript of a discussion. The text in this document records the notes and recollections of Situation Room Duty Officers and NSC policy staff assigned to listen and memorialize the conversation in written form as the conversation takes place.”

The conversation between the two leaders is one piece of a whistleblower’s complaint, which followed the July 25 call.

The complaint is central to the formal impeachment inquiry launched Tuesday by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.