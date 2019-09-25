The USDA is seeking applicants for Materials Handler

GOVERNMENT JOBS: Materials Handler

USDA, AMS, COTTON & TOBACCO PROGRAM

MEMPHIS, TN.

Applications will be accepted for seasonal Materials Handler (Bale Press Operator) DAILY beginning September 23, 2019 at 9:00 am to 11:30 am and 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm at the Memphis Classing Office, Room 6, 3275 Appling Road., Memphis, TN 38133; telephone number (901) 384-3025. CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECKS ARE PERFORMED ON ALL APPLICANTS. High school graduate or GED with six months of training or experience above high school in operation, repair, and maintenance of ginning equipment or equivalent type of equipment; or six months of experience as a warehousemen, heavy equipment operator, farm equipment operator or as a mechanic. Openings are for the day, evening and midnight shifts. Salary for Bale Press Operators is, (WG-6907-02/1) $12.40 per hour. Applications may be obtained from 3275 Appling Road, Memphis, TN 38133 between the hours 8:30 am and 3:00 pm Monday through Friday.

Applicants must be a U.S. Citizen and must show picture ID and Social Security card at the time the application is submitted. Weekend and holiday work as needed . Veteran’s preference will be applied as appropriate. DD-214 must be provided to qualify for veteran’s preference. If you are a male born after Dec.31, 1959 and are at least 18 year of age, civil service employment law (5 U.S.C.3328) requires that you must be registered with the Selective Service system, unless you meet certain exemptions (proof of registration and/or exemption required)

USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.