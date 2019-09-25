Go Jim Go! Jim Jaggers kicks off 14th annual ride for Le Bonheur

Shelby County Schools teachers to receive 3% pay raise

Posted 5:15 pm, September 25, 2019, by

Superintendent Joris Ray

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Teachers in Shelby County Schools will see a 3% pay raise in their checks beginning in mid-October.

Superintendent Joris Ray announced the increase in a recent board meeting and gave more details in a video he posted online.

“Teaching is a noble profession and I believe you should be compensated as such,” said Ray, a former teacher.

The salary increases will be retroactive to the first day of the school year, Ray said.

The district says performance based raises will also be awarded after the state’s effectiveness scores are released and certified.

Chalkbeat recently said average pay for SCS teachers in 2017 was around $56,000 last year. A 3% raise based on that figure equals a little under $150 a month.

 

 

