Police say man fired AR-15 in home with child nearby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man picked up an AR-15 and fired off a round in a house after his girlfriend questioned him about text messages.

Police were called to the 1500 block of Patterson one minute after midnight Wednesday, according to a police report.

The victim told police she went in her live-in boyfriend’s room while he was asleep and began pushing him and yelling at him about texts she found on his phone.

Xavier Woodard, her boyfriend, woke up and grabbed the rifle, she said. When another man who lives at the house came out to the hallway to see what was going on, police say Woodard pointed the gun at the man and fired a round into the floor.

A 7-year-old child was asleep nearby, according to police.

Woodard is charged with aggravated assault and child abuse.

According to jail records, Wednesday is his 19th birthday.