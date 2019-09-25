Pass It On: Helping a teacher with cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Dr. W.H. Brewster Elementary is off to a good school year, but one teacher named Kimberly Turnage could use a little help.

"She was diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma about six months ago. She's had to take time off work to receive chemo treatments and medical bills are piling up and she's had trouble making ends meet," explained playmaker Kim Guy. "She finished her chemo treatment on Monday and I just kind of wanted to give her a little "happy" to finishing treatment."

It's time to grab the cash! There was $300 from WREG along with another $300 from an anonymous donor.

Moments later, WREG's Tim Simpson and Guy made their way to Mrs. Turnage's classroom.

"With you finishing chemo on Monday, I would like to Pass It On," Ms. Guy explained before counting out the $600.

But wait, there was more to the surprise!

Mrs. Turnage also happens to be an L.A. Dodgers fan so her colleagues got her a special cake for the occasion.

"Oh my goodness. Thank you so much."

Mrs. Turnage explained what she's been dealing with.

"I have been diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. Finished my last treatment on Monday. Just waiting for a clear scan here in a few months. I definitely could not have gotten through this without everyone here."

There was a lot of love in that classroom.