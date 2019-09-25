× Pair charged with attempted murder after South Memphis attack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were charged with attempted second-degree murder following an attack in South Memphis.

On September 23, officers were called to the 900 block of South Parkway East and found a man in the middle of the street with wounds sustained during an attack. The complaint witnessed the assault and stated the male attacker kicked the victim in the head several times before running away with a group of people.

The witness said that the others on the scene did nothing to intervene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Doctors said he sustained a depressed skull fracture, brain bleeding, multiple head and facial contusions and lacerations.

Following the attack, police patrolled the area looking for the suspects. That’s when they located both Cassandra Haynes and Cortez Brent, both of whom matched the descriptions given to police by the witness.

During questioning officers said Brent admitted his involvement in the attack and said it was the result of an argument between the two. He was charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, police said Haynes – who was detained with drugs in her possession – lied to them about the attack and who was involved. She later admitted she was on the scene and didn’t try to stop the fight. She even reportedly encouraged others to flee the scene afterwards because the police were on their way.

She was charged with attempted second-degree murder, accessory after the fact, facilitation of a felony and drug possession.