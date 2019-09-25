× Osceola man sentenced to 50 years in wife’s murder

OSCEOLA, Ark. — An Arkansas man was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of his wife earlier this year.

On March 5, officers were called to the Osceola Housing Authority office where they located Shenekia Carter suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The office staff said she ran from her apartment seeking help.

Authorities said before she died Carter identified the person who attacked her as her estranged husband Antonio Carter.

Carter reportedly called police two hours after the shooting and surrendered.

Antonio Carter pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges on Tuesday, September 24. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison and will have to serve at least 70 percent of that time before he will be eligible for parole, the Arkansas Democrat Gazette reported.