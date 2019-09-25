Neighbors say squatters have taken over house on North Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People in a Midtown neighborhood are fed up after they say squatters moved into a five-bedroom house on North Parkway.

Neighbors say the home at 1716 North Parkway had been empty for months after the former owners moved out earlier this year. With the home now in foreclosure, residents say squatters have taken over and they feel there’s nothing being done about it.

“We started paying a little more attention and realized somebody’s squatting in this house,” said Taylor Capocaccia. “The fact that somebody would come and go so easily at a house at one of the busiest intersections in Midtown is kind of shocking.”

Outside, windows and doors are open and clothes are scattered over the front porch.

Neighbors say calls to police are made almost daily but no one’s ever home.