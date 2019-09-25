× Man accused of fooling pizza delivery driver, stealing her car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gilbert Edwards has been to jail at least five times before, and he’s locked up again Wednesday.

He’s accused of fooling a Domino’s Pizza delivery driver, so he could steal her car.

Police said a Cook Convention Center security guard ordered pizza around midnight but never got her food. That’s because Edwards, who was walking by the center, allegedly spotted the delivery car right as it pulled up.

Investigators said Edwards pretended to be the person who ordered the pizza. They said he walked up to the car, knocked on the window and told the driver that he’d been waiting for her. She got out to give him the food, and he allegedly jumped in the driver’s seat and drove off.

Edwards’ cousin is disgusted by the allegations. She didn’t want to show her face on camera but tells us she’s disappointed to hear something like this about her relative yet again.

“We don’t let him come around because of that,” she said. “If you’re going to do any negative behavior, you keep that where you are and don’t bring that down here. That’s my cousin. I still love him, but at the same time, you break the law, you do the time.”

Edwards was caught thanks to a fortunate break.

The delivery driver left her phone in the car, so police tracked it and found the vehicle in a Whitehaven neighborhood near Raines and Elvis Presley. Officers allegedly found Edwards in the car and arrested him.

The 19-year-old delivery driver was too upset to do an interview. Edwards’s cousin fears the young lady will be haunted by what happened for a long time.

“You don’t deserve to take anything from anybody. You don’t deserve to put anybody through any hurt, harm or trouble,” she said.

Edwards is charged with theft and will answer for that charge in court Thursday.