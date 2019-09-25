Go Jim Go! Jim Jaggers starting 14th annual ride for Le Bonheur

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Go Jim Go gets going on Live at 9 this morning on News Channel 3.

Jim Jaggers and the Go Jim Go team will ride 333 miles throughout the Mid-South to raise money for Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, and we’re throwing the biggest tailgate party to send them out in style.

It’s Jim’s 14th year making the ride.

With 190 members strong, the Collierville High School Band is here, along with their cheerleading squad. They’re joined by cheerleaders from Munford High, and South Panola High School from Batesville, Mississippi. And there are the kids from Lewisburg Primary.

They’ll make their way across the Big River Crossing bridge and toward News Channel 3.

Then they’re scheduled to stop at Cherokee Elementary, Evans Elementary, Compass School, Newberry Elementary, Riverdale Elementary, Riverwood Elementary, Kate Bond Elementary and Bikes Plus.

We need your help cheering them on as they get ready to kick off the 14th Go Jim Go.