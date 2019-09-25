Bartlett receives $25,000 grant for first-class dog park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARTLETT, Tenn. — Bartlett won a $25,000 state-wide contest, and they want you, and your dog, to be part of their celebration.

There's sure to be a lot of peppy pups once Bartlett receives the $25,000 grant to make their dog park the envy of the Mid-South.

"I think it's needed a lot out here," said Angela Klein, division manager of the Bartlett Animal Shelter.

Klein applied for the grant from the Boyd foundation back in April.

"The Boyd Foundation wants to make Tennessee the best dog state in the United States," Klein said. "They want to add dog parks; add to dog parks that are already existing."

The grant is part of the Dog Park Dash the foundation giving away $3 million in three years for dog parks. Their goal is to build 100 dog parks in Tennessee. This year there were 60 applicants, and 30 were chosen.

Bartlett's spot has running room for dogs and some new equipment donated by a local boy scout.

"We didn't really have anything for them to play on or interact with," Klein said.

But with the winnings, that will soon change.

"We are going to install some equipment," Klein said. "We've got a couple playgrounds for dogs we are going to put in."

"We're going to have some other agility equipment in the small dog park and another playground in the small dog park, and we're going to have a couple bone shaped pools for them to get in and cool off."

The park is open to anyone who wants to come, not just Bartlett residents.

Klein said the new additions will help build relationships for both pets and their owners.

"It's just going to be a fun learning experience," she said.

Dog Park Dash will be presenting the Bartlett Animal Shelter with their winnings Thursday, and they would like the community and dogs there. The event will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at 5220 Shelter Run Lane in Bartlett.