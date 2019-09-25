× 17-year-old pleads guilty to murder charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 17-year-old set to go to trial for murder this week pleaded guilty to the charge.

Marlez Wright Junior was sentenced to 30 years behind bars for the second-degree murder charge, plus 12 years for attempted especially aggravated robbery. Both sentences will be served concurrently, officials said.

According to authorities, Wilson – who was 15 at the time – shot and killed 19-year-old Kejohn Holmes during an attempted robbery at the Camelot Apartments near Getwell and Knight Arnold Road on March 29, 2017.

A second defendant is awaiting trial.