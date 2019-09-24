× Woman charged after boy hit by car in Helena-West Helena

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas say a Little Rock woman hit a 5-year-old boy with her car and drove away Monday.

Izetta Scott, 69, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

The boy was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis. Police didn’t provide his condition.

The child’s older sister told police that she and her brother were walking through the crosswalk at North Ninth Street and Plaza Avenue when a black car came speeding down the street and struck the boy.

She said two ladies in the car stopped and asked if the child was OK, then drove off. The sister remembered their license plate number, however, and told police.

Around 6:30, officers were called to the intersection and found the 5-year-old with apparent injuries to his arm and tire marks on his shirt.

Helena-West Helena police traced the tag number to Scott, who told officers that she saw a young man, a young woman and the child in the median of the street.

Scott told police the child darted into the street and ran into the side of her car. When she asked if he was OK, the young man picked the child up and said, “It’s OK,” before the three continued walking, so she drove home.

Scott was released on her own recognizance due to her age and health issues, police said. The accident is under investigation.