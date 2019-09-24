× Suspects accused in string of robberies leading up to Frayser murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have connected two teenagers charged in the murder of a former White Station High football player to a string of alleged robberies that happened within a few blocks of a Frayser neighborhood, court documents show.

Erin Tillman and Talas Bonds, both 18, are accused in police affidavits, either together or separately, with five robberies at homes around Grandview Park in August and early September.

The final incident on Sept. 2 ended in the death of Jack Luibel, who was allegedly lured to a home at 2240 Clifton in a robbery attempt via a dating app. Tillman and Bonds are charged with first-degree murder in that case.

Tillman is also charged with robbing a pizza delivery driver at the same Clifton address a few days before on Aug. 28. Police say the driver got away and called police.

The next day, Tillman was allegedly able to rob another pizza delivery driver of $45, pizza and wings at a house nearby on University.

He and Bonds are also charged with using a dating app to lure another victim to a house on Boone on Sept. 1 — the day before Luibel’s death. In that case, the victim told police that when he knocked on the door of the house, two suspects put a gun to his head, then took his wallet from his pocket and a .40-cal handgun from his BMW parked nearby before escaping into a nearby park.

Bonds is separately charged with robbing a man of $50 from a house across the street on Boone on Aug. 7, after he placed an ad selling a gun on Facebook Marketplace.

Tillman turned himself in to police Sept. 19 and admitted his role in the robberies, police said. Investigators were already looking into Luibel’s death, and Tillman was taken to the Homicide Division for further questioning.

According to police, Luibel’s cell phone — found in his still-running car in front of the Clifton Street house — showed activity on a texting app that was traced to a user named bondst66. Tillman and Bonds were seen together in a surveillance video from a nearby school, police said.

Tillman told police he and Bonds had used the app to set up Luibel for a robbery, but when Luibel began fighting, he was shot.

Tillman is in jail on $175,000 bond. Bonds is in jail on $80,000 bond.