Sewage issues lead to lost business for downtown restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A popular downtown Memphis restaurant and bar is closed another day due to sewage issues.

Bardog Tavern has been closed for almost one week now and was even shut down on the restaurant’s 11th anniversary. Nearby business owners said the closed restaurant continues a frustrating pattern on the busy street.

The trouble started last Thursday, when Bardog first announced it was temporarily closed while dealing with what they eventually called MLGW repairs.

It’s unclear when exactly the city began assessing and working on this sewage issue, but numerous workers and owners in the area said it was no surprise. They said the city is constantly having issues that impact business.

“All of these buildings are fairly old, all of the street work is fairly old,” said Teresa Ehemann, owner of Bogie’s Deli. “I think it’s time for them to think about how to fix this problem. I’m sure if it’s not here, it’ll be another block over.”

WREG reached out to the City of Memphis, and representatives said the sewage issue was at first an internal problem in the Bardog building, but then the private business notified the city of a further external problem. The city said it’s now digging and excavating the area to determine the best course of action.

Bardog representatives did not respond to interview requests, but the business is losing money every day, and employees have been out of work, although some have been given shifts at other bars in the ownership group. While Bardog appears to be the only establishment along Monroe affected for now, nearby owners are sympathetic.

“I’m devastated for Bardog,” Ehemann said. “If the break or the problem exists in the road and not inside the building, it’s definitely the City of Memphis.”

Representatives for the City of Memphis said they would provide an update at some point today.