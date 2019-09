× Person critically injured following Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Whitehaven.

It happened in the 4300 block of Eastwind Tuesday.

The victim was critically injured and taken to Methodist South Hospital by private vehicle, police said.

The suspect fled the scene. Authorities were unable to provide any information on that individual.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.