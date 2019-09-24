× One person killed when car hits pole in front of Whitehaven police station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and two others critically injured after a car struck a pole in Whitehaven late Tuesday night.

Memphis Police said around 10:20 p.m. that officers were on the scene of the crash at 791 East Raines Road, in front of the police precinct. One vehicle had hit a pole at the scene.

One person in the car was pronounced dead on the scene. Two other people were taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

This is still an active scene.