Man pulls gun on neighbors after his dog kills their chickens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An East Memphis neighborhood is on edge after a man is accused of lying about being a police officer and threatening a family who was taking care of his dog.

Walking along Ellison Road, it's clear that neighbors who live here love animals.

The Reyes family has dogs and chickens, so animals are a part of their daily routine.

The family said they were shocked this weekend when they found a German shepherd they didn’t know in their backyard that had killed a handful of their chickens.

They said they didn’t blame the dog, who had jumped a fence to enter their yard. Instead, they said they bathed the dog and fed it before taking it for a walk.

But they said they didn’t get far down the street before a man pulled up and demanded the dog.

When the family told him what happened, they said he got aggressive.

According to the criminal affidavit, he pointed a gun at the family and told them he was a police officer and that they should “mind their own business.”

The family called 911, and Daniel Gilmore was eventually arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. Memphis Police said they don’t have a current or former employee by that name.

The Reyes family said even after a few of their chickens were killed, they still have more than 30 left. They talked with WREG outside their house, but said they didn’t want to be on-camera.

They said they don’t want any problems moving forward, preferring to raise their animals and live in peace.

Gilmore is due in court Oct. 8.