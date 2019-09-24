Hardaway and the Tigers open preseason practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS --Penny Hardaway and the Tigers taking their first steps toward meeting all those high expectations...dare I say Final Four expectations...as Penny put his team through its first fall practice on Tuesday.

Building on what they accomplished in the Bahamas and adding in five star big men James Wiseman and Precious Achiuwa, neither of whom played in Nassau, along with Florida transfer, the Memphian Isaiah Stokes, the Tigers got back to work exactly a month away from their exhibition opener against C.B.U.

With the number-1 recruiting class in the country, many expect Hardaway to start five of those talented freshman right from the opening tip.

It's an idea Hardaway is happy with...If... "If five freshman earn those spots, I would have no trouble with it. Who's going to be the best in that position for us to win. It's not favoritism. They're going to battle it out in practice and if it's five freshman, I don't have a problem with that. I think last year was veteran players, much older guys, that have been into battle and understood what was going on. You had a senior leader in Jeremiah Martin that could get it done on a nightly basis. This year, it's a bunch of young kids. Nobody has emerged yet as being the leader, the guy that's going to be the leading scorer or the guy that's going to be dominant on both ends of the floor so we'll have to wait and see," said Hardaway.