Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in north Mississippi

Posted 7:00 pm, September 24, 2019, by and

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Mississippi state authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in north Mississippi.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in Coahoma County. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation confirmed to WREG they are taking over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

It is not immediately clear where in the county the shooting happened.

This story is breaking and will be update once we learn more. WREG has a crew on the way to the scene.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.