Arkansas couple charged months after baby girl’s death

Posted 4:46 pm, September 24, 2019, by

Joseph Phillips and Carrie Darby

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple in St. Francis County, Arkansas was charged Monday in the death of a baby girl in July.

Carrie Darby, 22, and Joseph Phillips, 30, were charged with manslaughter, exposure of child to chemical substance or methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a minor in the first degree.

Delaney Rose Phillips died in Widener, Arkansas after her parents said she put something lethal in her mouth at a park. She was 13 months old at the time.

Family didn’t want to speak at the time, but said the child had eaten something she found in a small bag. Investigators called the death suspicious and the county coroner said it would be weeks before a toxicology report could point to a cause of death.

