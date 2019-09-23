× Woman charged with vehicular homicide after I-55 wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman was charged with vehicular homicide after police say she caused the death of a motorcycle rider over the weekend.

On the evening of Saturday 21, officers responded to a car crash in the westbound lanes of I-55 near South Third Street. The motorcycle rider, Curtis Thomas, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two witnesses told police that the driver of a 2006 Mercedez Benz was driving recklessly and speeding while tailgating the motorcycle. They said it appeared to be some sort of road rage incident.

Eventually the Mercedez hit the rider and ran him over, they said.

That driver, Tia Christian, told police that Thomas hit his brakes and she “couldn’t avoid hitting him.”