Tigers eager to open the season as practice begins on Tuesday

MEMPHIS -- With football is full swing, Tuesday is a big day for the Tiger basketball team as it marks the start of practice for Penny and that number-1 recruiting class.

Are there high expectations? Of course. But maybe not high enough outside the Bluff City.

The Tigers are locks to be ranked in the preseason but not in the top five. That's where the team with the number 1 recruiting class usually sits, leaving Penny and the Tigers pretty motivated. "Obviously if it was another college, a bigger college, then they would be ranked in the top five if they had the number one recruiting class. I guess it's just, in their minds, the inexperience of our staff on this level but that's up to us to make it different. I would definitely rank us in the top five. I would. I feel we have the talent. I feel like we have the staff but we have to prove that. Wherever they rank us, that's fine. We have to do our work to get higher," said Hardaway.