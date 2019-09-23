Subscribe to the new podcast ‘Killing Lorenzen’ – Episode 6 just released

Store clerk to be sentenced in shooting death of teen who took beer

Posted 7:30 am, September 23, 2019, by

Anwar Ghazali

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The grocery store clerk convicted of killing a teen who was stealing beer from a North Memphis store will find out how long he’ll be behind bars.

Anwar Ghazali was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 17-year-old Dorian Harris. Harris reportedly took at least one beer from the cooler and left without paying around 10 p.m. March 29, 2017 at the Top Stop Shop at 1127 Springdale.

Ghazali pulled out a handgun, ran after Harris and then fired several shots. He told a witness “I think I shot him,” but did not call police.

Harris’ body was found two days later in a yard behind the grocery store with a gunshot wound in the back of his thigh.

We still do not know what sentence the prosecution will be seeking in this case.  In Tennessee, a second-degree murder charge comes with a sentence between 15 to 60 years upon conviction.

