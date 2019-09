× State authorities cancel Amber Alert for missing two-year-old girl

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing two-year-old.

D’Kaylei R’Nay Gregory was reportedly taken from Austin, Arkansas in Lonoke County on Sunday, September 22.

The woman state authorities believe took her is 23-year-old Cheyenne Elizabeth Moore.

The circumstances surrounding the cancellation of the alert have not been released.