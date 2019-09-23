Senatobia assistant police chief fired for sending ‘inappropriate’ pictures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SENATOBIA, Miss. — Senatobia’s assistant police chief was fired for allegedly sending “inappropriate” photos to another police officer, the Senatobia Police Department confirmed.

The alleged recipient of the photos was also fired for an unrelated incident.

Police Chief Steve Holts couldn’t specify what was depicted in the photos former Assistant Police Chief Kevin Hatton allegedly sent or when they were allegedly sent.

“Just inappropriate pictures, pictures that he took pictures of or of pictures sent to him and he just forwarded them on. I don’t know exactly where he got them from,” Holts said.

The termination happened at the Senatobia Board of Alderman meeting on Sept. 17. Holts said it’s the same day he learned about the photos.

“I didn’t have any knowledge of these photos," Holts said. "The only time I had knowledge of the photos is the day of the board meeting."

K-9 officer Michelle Sansom, who allegedly received the photos, was also fired at the Sept. 17 meeting for what police described as “conduct unbecoming an officer.”

“She had cursed one of the supervisors out,” Holts said.

It’s the second time in two years Senatobia has had to fire its assistant police chief. In 2017, Assistant Chief Robert Brownlee was fired along with a D.A.R.E. officer.

Attempts to reach Hatton and Sansom were unsuccessful.