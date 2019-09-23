Salon professionals receive domestic violence awareness training

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Salon professionals came together to prevent domestic violence.

Experts say those who work in salons are in a unique position to potentially recognize the signs and help their clients get help.

Sitting in the salon chair you create a relationship with your stylist.

That is often built on trust.

Felica Richard, is with the Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center.

She's also a stylist with decades of experience.

We hear everything when you sit in our chairs. Ya'll share everything. We get the shampoo in your hair, you get relaxed and you tell us all things, right? So how can we help and empower and educate salon professionals when clients sit in their chair so we don't re-victimize them again, that we believe them," she explained.

Her organization hosted a Cut It Out workshop for salon professionals.

She says the death of 32-year-old Latarica Stripling back in April prompted them to want to create even more awareness among stylists. Stripling owned a hair salon.

Police say she was shot by her estranged husband in front of two of her children at a downtown apartment complex.

On Monday, Mozell Seymore made the hour long trip from Jonesboro, Arkansas to hear the presentation.

She shared what she learned.

"How to de-escalate some things, what to be watchful for, just how to talk to a client, how to respond to them and how to give them information," she said.

After attending the training Monday she plans to come back again.

Richard says salon professionals potentially come in contact with hundreds of people over a few weeks, saying they can make a big impact for change.

"One out of every three people that is sitting in your chair could be victims of domestic violence so we definitely want them to be equipped to help them. Give them the resources and the referrals that they need."

Shelby County Crime Victims and Rape Crisis Center plans to host another Cut It Out workshop on Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 600 Jefferson.